Prince Harry is urged ‘not to turn every UK trip into headline’

Prince Harry is reminded to stay calm and avoid drama as he touches down England.

The Duke of Sussex, who earlier declined Buckingham Palace’s offer to accommodate him, is now upset as the Palace withdraws the same.

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Speaking about King Charles, Mirror notes: “Around it all swirl familiar briefings, counter-briefings, legal complications and security rows. There is sympathy for any father wanting his children to know their grandfather, especially when the King’s health has been under such strain.”

They add: “Yet the Sussexes too often appear to turn every practical difficulty into a constitutional crisis. This family has had enough pain. It now needs maturity, restraint and fewer public rows over private arrangements.”

“If the Sussexes want peace, they might start by not turning every trip into a headline,” notes the outlet.