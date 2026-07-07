Prince Harry would find Palace room ‘in one night’ if ‘courtiers’ give green light

Prince Harry insiders slams the Buckingham Palace for pulling out accommodation offer on last minute.

The Duke of Sussex, who was earlier given a room in the Palace before the offer was with withdrawn, is rejected on purpose.

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“If they wanted him to stay there they would find him a room even if he arrived in the middle of the night, let’s face it,” Hugo Vickers, royal biographer told Page Six.

The Royal insider further adds: “How is there not one room available for the king’s son for one night?”

“The courtiers. It’s always them, of course it is,” he says. “If the king wants to see Harry, they will meet. [The courtiers] can always arrange something, but this sounds like it has become far too complicated and everyone is too fed up.”

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television.

Prince Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.