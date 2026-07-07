How Meghan Markle turned Taylor Swift’s wedding into networking event: ‘Only one thing mattered’

Taylor Swift’s wedding to Travis Kelce has been one of the hottest events in all of Hollywood, so much so that sources say people used every source, every connection, every favor they could call in to score an invite.

One of them explained in detail, “actors, musicians, billionaires, television stars—people were calling favors and working every connection they had. Getting invited became a status symbol.”

Advertisement

Among these eager people was a former member of the British Royal Family, the wife of Prince Harry.

According to one insider that spoke to Naughty But Nice, “Meghan wanted to be there. But Taylor and Travis weren’t inviting people for headlines.”

In truth, like the insider pointed out, “they invited the people they genuinely wanted to celebrate with.”

But that is not to say no one from the British Royal Family made the cut, in fact there was an invite extended to Prince William and Kate Middleton because Taylor’s said to have “a real relationship” with William.

“She and Travis really enjoyed spending time with William and Kate. That’s where the connection is.” So “this wasn’t just about who was most famous. It was about who Taylor and Travis actually wanted in the room.”