Kate Middleton’s biggest woe comes to town: ‘Hard to stomach the idea of having to play nice’

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are well known for not having seen eye-to-eye for a number of years at this point, and this trip to the UK spells even more trouble because just recently news broke that Prince Harry landed successfully on British soil, but it was followed by news that Buckingham Palace rescinded their offer of residence while the Sussexes are in town.

According to one source who recently sat down with Heat World, the issue at the heart of the matter is that while Kate is an “incredibly forgiving person,” the fact of the matter is that “she feels there has been so much hurt stirred up over the years by Meghan,” that It’s close to “impossible for her to forget everything overnight.”

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Moreover, “Kate does want to see Harry and wants to do whatever she can to help the King, but there’s no denying that Meghan being there makes things more complicated for her.”

The source also makes it clear that if Harry was coming on his own, “it would be a very different story. Kate has always had a soft spot for him. As much as Kate wants this peace, it’s impossible not to worry about what chaos Meghan will bring.”

Her biggest point of concern revolves around Prince William and how he will view any issues from Meghan’s camp. Because as the source puts it “William is against the whole idea and Kate can’t ignore his feelings.”

While its true that she ‘understands’ why Charles is pushing for reconciliation and to an extent “genuinely believes” Harry should have this chance, “but it’s hard to stomach the idea of having to play nice with Meghan”.