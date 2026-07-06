King Charles breaks cover after Palace withdraws offer to Prince Harry

King Charles has made his first public appearance after Palace withdrew a major offer to Prince Harry to stay at palace.



The Duke has been told he cannot stay at Palace this week after he failed to accept an invitation in time, a royal source said on Monday.

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Harry had been planning to bring his two children for their first visit to Britain in four years, but on Saturday his spokesperson said Archie, and Lilibet would not be coming to London.

The family failed to agree a security deal with the government.

A royal source said that despite repeated requests for clarity, Harry did not respond to an invitation to stay at a royal residence in time for a deadline set to give staff time to prepare.

The Prince then formally declined the invite, before later changing his mind, the source added.

Harry's spokesperson said the prince had been unable to immediately accept the accommodation offer because he was making alternative security arrangements following a decision by the government not to provide protection, according to the Reuters.

Amid this development, King Charles presented medals to soldiers from the Royal Tank Regiment in front of their families at the Tank Museum in Dorset.

The palace shared photos of King Charles on social media saying, “Today at the Tank Museum in Dorset, The King presented medals to soldiers from the Royal Tank Regiment in front of their families.”

This was also King Charles first visit to the regiment since becoming Colonel-in-Chief in 2023.

The King also heard from museum staff about their work to explain the history and significance of tanks, before riding in a Challenger 2 Main Battle Tank, the palace further said.