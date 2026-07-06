King Charles ‘absolutely right’ to say no to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

A royal expert has said that King Charles is ‘absolutely right’ to say no to Prince Harry (and Meghan Markle especially) staying in Buckingham Palace.

Royal expert Dan Wootton took to X, formerly Twitter handle to share his remarks after Palace denied that Prince Harry will stay at the London landmark when he visits London this week, shortly after the Duke's team said he had accepted an offer to do so.

Advertisement

Earlier this morning a representative of Harry said that he had accepted an offer to stay at the palace, but would not be joined by his family.

But Palace then denied that Harry would do so, saying he had missed a deadline.

The representatives for Harry have also confirmed that the offer to stay at the palace was withdrawn.

Wootton reacted to the report by Daily Mail, saying “King Charles is absolutely right to say no to Prince Harry (and Meghan Markle especially) staying in Buckingham Palace.

“The door must now be slammed shut.”

He continued “They lied about racism to try and bring down the Royal Family. Everything they touch turns into tawdry melodrama. ENOUGH!”

The BBC reported that Harry had not formally responded to the offer of royal accommodation at a Royal residence by a deadline, and was told over the weekend that he could no longer stay at Buckingham Palace in central London.