Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘changed for good’ with her cancer diagnosis

Prince William and Kate Middleton have come closer as a couple after the letters cancel diagnosis.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, who are preparing to become the next King and Queen of Britain, have seen some of their worst times together with Kate’s illness.

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The Wales' friend told The Times: "On a very human level, if you go through an experience like this, it changes you. And it can change you for the good. At heart, they're both good, proper people. While you'd never wish it upon them, it's made them stronger as a couple and stronger as individuals, with probably more wisdom than they had before.

"When your kids are young, you just barrel forward at great pace and everything is just about the growth of the family. And with this, you know, it's the obvious cliché, but it sort of stops you in your tracks."