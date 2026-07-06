Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding guest break silence on AI wedding photos

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding guest is challenging the veracity of online photos of the couple.

The singer and the sportsman, both 36, who tied the note at MSG Arena in New York this week, I have not officially shared their wedding photos with fans.

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Director Joseph Kahn, who has worked with Swift on music videos like Bad Blood, Blank Space, and Look What You Made Me Do, says all the pictures online are fake.

Kahn posted on X, “Every picture I’ve seen of the wedding is fake. Trust me, AI would break if you tried to prompt it.”

“Had a wonderful time at Taylor Swift/Travis Kelce’s wedding last night,” he wrote. “I got to meet Steven Spielberg and the lovely Kate Capshaw and talk filmmaking with the GOAT (lifelong dream achieved).”

“What I will say about the wedding was it was so much funnier and emotional than expected, and as big as it was, it also felt very intimate,” he continued. “And yes, literally everyone was there. I told Lotte many times it was like living in the internet, and AI would crack if it tried to render it,” he noted.