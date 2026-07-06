Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding guest break silence on AI wedding photos
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce died the knot in New York on July 3 in a ceremony at MSG Arena
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding guest is challenging the veracity of online photos of the couple.
The singer and the sportsman, both 36, who tied the note at MSG Arena in New York this week, I have not officially shared their wedding photos with fans.
Director Joseph Kahn, who has worked with Swift on music videos like Bad Blood, Blank Space, and Look What You Made Me Do, says all the pictures online are fake.
Kahn posted on X, “Every picture I’ve seen of the wedding is fake. Trust me, AI would break if you tried to prompt it.”
“Had a wonderful time at Taylor Swift/Travis Kelce’s wedding last night,” he wrote. “I got to meet Steven Spielberg and the lovely Kate Capshaw and talk filmmaking with the GOAT (lifelong dream achieved).”
“What I will say about the wedding was it was so much funnier and emotional than expected, and as big as it was, it also felt very intimate,” he continued. “And yes, literally everyone was there. I told Lotte many times it was like living in the internet, and AI would crack if it tried to render it,” he noted.
-
Are 'Wicked' stars Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo drifting apart?
-
Why was Whoopi Goldberg forced to miss The View?
-
Colin Farrell reflects on 25-year partnership with sister Claudine
-
Jay-Z supporting Brazil leaves fans scratching their heads
-
Finn Wolfhard makes surprising confession about first kiss on Stranger Things
-
Taylor Swift chooses Dior for wedding after Dua Lipa’s Chanel moment
-
Lionel Richie shares major health update after postponing multiple live shows
-
Dolly Parton picks sides in Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban drama
-
Brooke Shields raises voice for her workers in a restaurant in Colorado: ‘fundamental issues’
-
George Clooney to receive prestigious Golden Lion lifetime achievement honour
-
Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco cradles baby bump in unseen snaps
-
'Home and Away' actress Melissa George quietly welcomes fourth child at 49