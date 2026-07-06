Prince Harry twists arm of ‘cancer-stricken father into ‘compromising’ himself

Journalist Polly Vernon has a lot to say about Prince Harry who has been in the media for days now with news like ‘he’s coming’ and ‘not coming’.

She even referenced other commentators’ claims about Prince Harry ‘Throwing his toys out of he pram’ over security arrangements in her piece for The Times and got pretty candid.

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As part of her angst she said, “it’s like watching a farce of extremely limited scope. They’re coming! They’re not. But they are! Oh: they’re not.”

But she didn’t end there, instead she went on to add, “Harry flails about like Basil Fawlty on ice, all perplexed fury, self-pity and increasingly poor judgment.”

In her view the running quip, ‘throwing his toys out of he pram’ actually “falls short” because “it’s more as if, having thrown his toys out of the pram, he has lowered himself out of the pram after them, then thrown them a bit further, then, thrown them all back in, only to discover there’s no room for him anymore! Because the pram is filled with toys! It’s so unfair!”

In her view the reasons for this could be many, but most prominent would be that “maybe the Prince believed he could make the King act in his interests — dangle that meeting with Archie and Lilibet before him, then snatch it away, last minute, in the hope that Charles would intervene in the security issue.”

But in truth, according to Ms Vernon, “this the King cannot do without overriding state security,” something that’s “rarely a great look on a monarch.”

It was near the end that she truly took aim at the Duke and said, “if Harry honestly thought that’s how it would play out maybe that would have left him ‘distraught’? I suppose it would be a bit distressing if your best attempts to emotionally manipulate your cancer-stricken father into compromising himself and his office in the vain hope of seeing his grandchildren again fell horribly, obviously, publicly flat? I’m not sure I’d like it.”