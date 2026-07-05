Kate reminisces over the National Three Peaks Challenge with the Middletons
Kate Middleton has just taken a trip down memory lane to recount all that she’s done last week
Last week Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales took on the National Three Peaks, as part of a challenge and has just taken this trip down memory lane a week later.
The post that spotlighted this included a number of never-before-seen images of the princess and Prince William hugging, as well as all three of her kids. Some of the other images were also wholesome family moments, like the one where Prince Louis was holding Kate’s hand, and another where it was just Princess Charlotte and her.
Check them out Below:
There was also a caption, and that is where the reason for this hike was shared. For those unversed, the National Three Peaks Challenge is done to supported The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.
There is even a link to donate right below it, and another comment with a direct to her page on The Royal Marsden Chancer Charity page.
-
Kate Middleton launches exciting new project: ‘Giving babies a voice’
-
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry friend breaks silence about Archie, Lilibet meeting with King Charles
-
Piers Morgan ‘excited’ over Prince Harry’s final decision about Lilibet, Archie
-
Meghan Markle’s friend Serena Williams shares ‘bad news’
-
King Charles sends message to Trump, US people after Prince Harry’s major decision
-
Have Prince Harry and Meghan created a drama with latest decision?
-
Prince Harry branded ‘spoilt celebrity’ as he tests King Charles
-
Prince William looking to ‘take refuge’ from Prince Harry chaos