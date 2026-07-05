Kate reminisces over the National Three Peaks Challenge with the Middletons

Last week Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales took on the National Three Peaks, as part of a challenge and has just taken this trip down memory lane a week later.

The post that spotlighted this included a number of never-before-seen images of the princess and Prince William hugging, as well as all three of her kids. Some of the other images were also wholesome family moments, like the one where Prince Louis was holding Kate’s hand, and another where it was just Princess Charlotte and her.

Check them out Below:

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There was also a caption, and that is where the reason for this hike was shared. For those unversed, the National Three Peaks Challenge is done to supported The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.

There is even a link to donate right below it, and another comment with a direct to her page on The Royal Marsden Chancer Charity page.