Have Prince Harry and Meghan created a drama with latest decision?

Angela Levin, a royal expert and major critic of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have raised a major question following the royal couple’s decision about not visiting London.

Harry's wife Meghan and their two children Archie and Lilibet will not travel to London with him next week, his spokesperson said on Saturday, although a visit elsewhere in Britain had not been ruled out.

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Harry, the younger son of King Charles, is due in London and Birmingham next week for a series of charity engagements and events promoting the 2027 Invictus Games, according to the Telegraph.

Meghan, Archie, and Lilibet were expected to travel with Harry, but his spokesperson said they had now dropped plans to travel to London.





The decision was taken after a request for police protection was denied.

Following these reports, Angela tweeted “Have Prince Harry and Meghan created a drama to show that they, not the King, are in charge?”

She further said “The two small ones and Meghan will not be in London which means the King, who has Cancer, would have to travel to see the children. How harsh they are and hard it is to believe Harry longs for a reunion with his father.”

The royal expert went on saying watch out for Meghan with a camera who might get to Princess Diana's resting place at Althorp Park. “Also sell her new honey which she was told not to do.”

"I don't believe RAVEC, that looks after Royal safety, would not notice a danger."