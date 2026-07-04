Prince William, Kate Middleton met Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce before wedding?

Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Prince and Princess of Wales had a private meeting with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce before their wedding.

According to People Magazine, the royal couple met newlyweds in London just weeks before their wedding.

Advertisement

The outlet shared that the meeting took place during Swift and Kelce's visit to England in May. It is believed that Princess Kate met the couple for the first time.

Previously, William hinted he might attend the couple's July 3 wedding at New York's Madison Square Garden. When asked if he had received an invitation, William responded with "No comment."

Later adding, "I'm hoping, and I'm sure there might be an invitation around, but we'll see."

However, it was later confirmed that Prince William and Kate Middleton would not be present at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding.

Furthermore, the couples' private meeting was subtly referenced during the Prince of Wales' appearance on New Heights podcast, hosted by Kelce brothers when the NFL star mentioned having seen the prince "not too long ago."

The high profile couple tied the knot on Friday in New York. The news was confirmed by Swift's publicist and at the same time, giant screens outside the arena lit up with the message: "JUST&T MARRIED!"