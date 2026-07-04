Prince William shares World Cup advice With Travis Kelce

Prince William spoke about football and the FIFA World Cup during a surprise appearance on Travis and Jason Kelce's New Heights podcast.

The Prince of Wales joined the podcast just hours before reports of Travis Kelce's wedding celebrations with Taylor Swift in New York.

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During the interview, Travis asked Prince William what he thought would be the biggest surprise for British fans travelling to the United States for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

“Is it the light beer?” Travis joked, to which Prince William laughed and agreed.

“Yeah, the beer definitely is going to taste different,” Prince William agreed, adding, “You haven’t met your match till you’ve seen a lot of beer drinkers from the UK.”

He then said the biggest surprise would likely be the size of American stadiums, noting that the 2026 FIFA World Cup is being hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

He continued, “I think the scale of your stadiums, I think the size of them is really going to be quite a culture shock for a lot of fans."

"We really know our football, so to see stadiums that are bigger and kind of an amazing atmosphere that we can also emulate here, that’s quite a big deal.”

Earlier this year, the prince joked during a radio interview that he hoped he might receive an invitation to Swift and Kelce's wedding, although he said he had not received one.

“That feels like a showbiz excuse, but it’s not. I’m hoping, and I’m sure there might be an invitation around, but we’ll see,” Prince William added jokingly during his May appearance on Heart Radio’s breakfast show.

Prince William also met Swift backstage during her Eras Tour concert in London in 2024, where he introduced her to his children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

In 2013, Prince William also joined Swift and Jon Bon Jovi on stage at a charity event at Kensington Palace, where the three performed Bon Jovi's hit song Livin' on a Prayer.