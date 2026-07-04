Meghan Markle hit with reported $145m blow amid public feud with Piers Morgan
‘We’ve got a business worth nearly $150 million in 18 months,’ Morgan claims
Meghan Markle has just suffered a massive $145 million blow, reportedly coming from Pierce Morgan.
At the heart of this issue lies a public row between the Dutchess of Sussex and Morgan, who is a long-standing and vocal critic of Meghan, which reached a breaking point in March 2021 following her interview with Oprah Winfrey.
In a recent development, Morgan’s media company, Uncensored, secured $27 million in a new capital funding round, bringing the total valuation of the business approximately $145 million.
He revealed the financial milestone on The Karl Stefanovic Show, stating, “It's got 4.5million subscribers now, and generates a lot of cash from advertising and sponsorships.”
The funding round was led by Raine Ventures and Antenna Group. Notable strategic investors include Elisabeth Murdoch, who is daughter of Rupert Murdoch, and British businessmen Simon and David Reuben. The massive funding showed the success of turning Uncensored into a commercial enterprise.
"I knew I had to build a business which would actually in the end become much less reliant on me. So I decided to take Uncensored as the brand of the business.”
"We've just done World Cup Uncensored... And that's blown up as well. We're doing bigger numbers than Gary Lineker's show, which Netflix paid $14million for. We don't pay anyone to market our content. We do it all ourselves,” Morgan added.
According to him, he has been owning this business for a year and a half and throughout this period the business has reached a value of nearly $150 million, stating, “I think the sky's the limit for this stuff.”
Given the worth of his business, it is now valued at approximately 100 times his annual ITV salary. The massive valuation Morgan’s business recently gained proved to be a setback for Meghan. Years back, Piers Morgan left ITV in 2025 over heated controversy related to Meghan.
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