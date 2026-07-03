Princess Anne, Duke of Gloucester pay heartfelt tribute to soldiers who never come home

Princess Anne and Duke of Gloucester paid an emotional tribute to soldiers.

The official Instagram handle of the British royal family posted on Friday, remembering those who died in one of the First World War's deadliest battles.

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The post highlighted Princess Anne's recent visit to France for a series of commemorative events.

The caption of the post read: "Remembering those who lost their lives in the Battle of the Somme."

It continued, "Earlier this week, The Princess Royal and The Duke of Gloucester joined commemorations to mark the 110th anniversary of the Battle of the Somme in France."

Adding, "Their Royal Highnesses paid tribute to servicemen at events across the Somme, including at The Thiepval Memorial, the largest CWGC memorial by number of casualties commemorated."

"The Princess Royal is President of the @CommonWealthWarGraves (CWGC) and The Duke of Gloucester is President of @SommeAssociation," the caption concluded.