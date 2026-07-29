Prince William adamant on drawing boundary when he makes King

Prince William is said to make major changes as he prepares to become the next monarch of Britain.



The Prince of Wales, is adamant on having a clear boundary with media when he makes King

Author Simon Vigar—who is set to release The Four Wives of Windsor: Rivalries, Influence, and the Real Power Behind the Crown, notes: "William dropped those big hints in the Apple TV documentary [The Reluctant Traveler], talking actually about the changes that he wants to make.”

“I put money on that being one of them," he said.

"The gentleman's agreement to leave William alone at university did hold, and of course, it was a camera crew from a TV company owned by his uncle [Prince] Edward—that was the only one that actually broke it," per Vigar.

The expert then opened up about Prince William stands for his children.

“In terms of when George, Charlotte, and Louis complete university, once they're in their twenties, I think it'll be a similar deal, and privacy law is changing all the time. There will be similar conversations,” he noted.