Royals

Prince William adamant on drawing boundary when he makes King

Prince William wants to have clearcut strategies when he becomes the monarch of Britain

By Eleen Bukhari
Published July 29, 2026
Prince William adamant on drawing boundary when he makes King
Prince William adamant on drawing boundary when he makes King

Prince William is said to make major changes as he prepares to become the next monarch of Britain.

The Prince of Wales, is adamant on having a clear boundary with media when he makes King

Author Simon Vigar—who is set to release The Four Wives of Windsor: Rivalries, Influence, and the Real Power Behind the Crown, notes: "William dropped those big hints in the Apple TV documentary [The Reluctant Traveler], talking actually about the changes that he wants to make.”

“I put money on that being one of them," he said.

"The gentleman's agreement to leave William alone at university did hold, and of course, it was a camera crew from a TV company owned by his uncle [Prince] Edward—that was the only one that actually broke it," per Vigar.

The expert then opened up about Prince William stands for his children.

“In terms of when George, Charlotte, and Louis complete university, once they're in their twenties, I think it'll be a similar deal, and privacy law is changing all the time. There will be similar conversations,” he noted.

Eleen Bukhari
Eleen Bukhari is a London-based journalist and MSc graduate from Brunel University with over five years of experience. Specialising in the British Royal Family and global entertainment, she provides expert analysis of monarchy traditions, celebrity culture, and the evolving media narratives surrounding the world’s most high-profile figures.
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