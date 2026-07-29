King Charles ‘irritation’ as Prince William proposed to Kate Middleton
King Charles had reservations as Prince William proposed to Kate Middleton back in 2011
King Charles were seemingly upset as Prince William proposed to Kate Middleton.
His Majesty, who was still the prince of Wales back in the days, was irritated as his eldest son presented his future wife the same ring he had presented to late Princess Diana.
In his book The Windsor Legacy: A Royal Dynasty of Secrets, Scandal, and Survival, royal biographer Robert Jobson explained: “The palace announced William and Catherine's wedding for April 29, 2011, at Westminster Abbey, a joyful event that would at last overshadow the sorrow of Diana's funeral in 1997."
“Privately, Charles was surprised, even 'a little irritated' that William had proposed to Catherine using the same 12-carat Ceylon sapphire and diamond ring from Garrard's 1981 catalog, that he had presented to Diana on their engagement."
Jobson added: "Prince William had kept his big news secret, even from The Queen and his father, making private plans with Catherine for their future."
“On November 16, 2010, he telephoned The Queen to announce that he and Catherine were now officially engaged. She was delighted. When asked by the press, Charles joked that the pair had been practicing long enough,” he said.
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