Prince George leaves school for the final time before he follows in William and Harry’s footsteps
Prince Geroge will follow in the footsteps of his father and attend the prestigious Eton College
Prince Geroge, the eldest child of Prince William and Princess Kate, will depart Lambrook School in Berkshire on Saturday for the final time in what has been called a significant moment for the future king.
George will attend his last day at the prep school on Saturday, July 4, signalling both the beginning of an extended summer holiday and a major shift in his educational journey, reported GB News.
The 12-year old grandson of King Charles, will follow in the footsteps of his father and attend the prestigious Eton College later this year.
George's father, the heir to the throne Prince William, and his uncle Prince Harry also both attended Eton, one of Britain's most elite schools, which is located close to the monarch's Windsor Castle, west of London.
"Kensington Palace can confirm that Prince George will attend Eton College from this September," William's office said in a statement earlier this month.
According to Reuters news agency, fees for the all boys boarding school are about £63,000 a year.
William was the first royal to attend Eton, as Charles went to Gordonstoun, the same private school on the north coast of Scotland that his own father Prince Philip had attended, but found life there hard.
William has said he enjoyed his time at the school and recently revealed he would often pop over to Windsor Castle at weekends to have tea with his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.
Eton, founded in 1440, has long been the alma mater for many of the country's elite, and has educated 20 British prime ministers, including Boris Johnson and David Cameron, as well as actors Hugh Laurie, Damian Lewis and Tom Hiddleston.
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