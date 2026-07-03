Prince Harry, Meghan Markle adopt new ‘best strategy’ against William

Royal insiders have revealed Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s new major strategy against William ahead of their return to Britain next week.

According to media reports, Harry and Meghan are expected to return to UK with their children Archie and Lilibet.

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King Charles has offered a royal residence to the couple as an olive branch as the monarch wants to meet his grandchildren.

However, Prince William is not happy with King Charles move.

A palace insider has told the Heat World, “The King’s relationship with William is not in a good place.”

The report further claims, King Charles will now undoubtedly be grappling with a way to navigate this immensely difficult situation between his warring sons.

Moreover, as far as Harry is concerned, the insiders tell the publication what he perceives as William’s ‘brattish’ behaviour is just ‘playing into' his and Meghan's hands.

The close confidant says, “Make no mistake, this is tremendously satisfying for Harry, and he’s telling Meghan it’s only a matter of time before other royals come to their father’s side and choose their side over his hot-headed brother’s.”

The longer William’s “bad attitude” goes on, the more it plays into Meghan and Harry’s hands, the source said and added, “It’s enormously satisfying for Meghan, too.”

Meghan Markle is also in full agreement that their “best strategy is to smile sweetly”, charm as many people as they come to the UK, and let William keep “shooting himself in the foot with his bad attitude.”