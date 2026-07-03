Meghan Markle, Prince Harry accept King Charles ‘demands’ as they return to UK

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly reached an agreement with King Charles as the royal couple are set to return to Britain next week.

King Charles has offered an olive branch to Meghan and Harry with some shocking demands, a royal expert has revealed.

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According to a report by the Daily Express UK, Meghan and Harry must follow a strict set of rules during their visit to the UK.

Royal expert Chloe Walker said: "These rules that they have agreed to, they’re quite interesting. One of the rules is that they are not to film any of the private meetings that they have with any of the Royal Family."

Walker went on saying, "Another one is that they're not to do any interviews after the fact. There will be no Oprah interviews or any revelations to come from the private meetings.”

The expert added King Charles has forbidden his daughter-in-law Meghan from using the trip to promote her brand As Ever products, including jam.

"Another rule is that it’s not a commercial trip at all, so there’ll be no selling of jam and no keynote speeches from Harry during this trip. Those are the rules, so no shenanigans!"

Earlier, there were also claims by royal expert Rob Shuter that Queen Camilla has demanded King Charles she will be in any meeting with Harry and Meghan.