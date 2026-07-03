Prince William, Prince Harry reunion as Kate is ‘interested to meet kids’

Prince William is being urged to respond to Prince Harry‘s olive branch.

The Prince of Wales, who does not want to engage with younger and disrespectful brother, Prince Harry, is told to let bygones be bygones.

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This comes as Prince Harry is preparing to visit the UK alongside Meghan Markle and their children in the month of July.

A source tells US Weekly: “At this time, William is not planning to be there, but things could change. Kate has been trying to convince William to meet with Harry, Meghan and the kids. She is interested in seeing the kids, as well.”

“These opportunities to see Archie and Lilibet haven’t happened before, so when they found out they were coming, it was a shock. They are trying to make this work because the opportunities are so limited,” they add.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.