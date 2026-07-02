Prince Harry 'stressed and disappointed' for major reason days before UK return

Prince Harry believes they need to have to be safe when they are traveling

Prince Harry has got emotional as the Duke wants to bring his wife Meghan Markle and their children Archie and Lilibet to UK despite security blow.

The Vanity Fair, citing the royal insiders, has reported that Prince Harry “was devastated and close to tears,” after he was apprised the Royal and VIP Executive Committee (RAVEC) would not be providing full-time police protection during their trip to Britain.

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The publication reported the Duke had assumed that he was bringing the kids after King Charles offered him royal residence.

“The king had made a royal residence available to them, he would get what he has been pushing for all along—full-time police protection. That has not been the case,” the source said, adding, “The king has made it clear that while he wants to see his estranged son and grandchildren, he will not intervene in security matters.”

The friends of Harry have revealed to the outlet that “it’s clear he is stressed and very disappointed in RAVEC’s decision not to give his family the security” he believes they need to have to be safe when they are traveling.

Despite the security setback, the spokesperson for Prince Harry has said the California-based royal is currently exploring “every available option” to come over as a family on July 7.

Earlier, Prince Harry’s spokesperson had said “issue has never been accommodation” but about “appropriate and proportionate protective security” yet he “continues to explore every available option” for the visit “ to proceed safely and to give his children the opportunity to enjoy the UK”