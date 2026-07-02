Andrew feels Princess Eugenie, Beatrice ‘stabbing him in the back’

The royal insiders have claimed that former Duke of York Andrew feels his daughters Princess Eugenie and Beatrice instead of being ‘grateful’ they are “stabbing him in the back”.

Speaking to the Woman’s Day, the royal sources claimed that a new family war has exploded among the Yorks following Epstein scandal involving Andrew and his former wife Sarah.

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The close confident tells the publication, Beatrice and Eugenie’s decision to keep their distance from Andrew sparks an all-out family war.

The source said, “Andrew simply cannot understand how it’s come to this. He insists he’s doing everything he can to help them behind the scenes.”

Andrew has been lobbying King Charles to get his daughters Eugenie and Beatrice more financial help and fighting to “protect their titles”, the insider said and added, “He swears up and down he’s even been trying to help Sarah’s standing within the family, and instead of being grateful he feels they are stabbing him in the back.”

The former Duke is telling his close friends that Eugenie and Beatrice have turned on him just so “they can stay in the King’s good graces.”

The close insider also revealed true feelings of Andrew for Sarah, as he blames his former wife because “she’s poisoned them against him and made them think their only hope is to kiss up to Charles and William.”