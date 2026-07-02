Prince Harry wants family back: ‘Heart in right place’

That Duke of Sussex, who was preparing to bring wife Meghan Markle and their kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to London this month, has been denied taxpayer fund security by the Home Office.

With the recent turn of events, it is reported that Harry is thinking upon his decision to bring children back home.

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Royal commentator, Robert Jobson, tells Newsweek: "Harry’s heart was in the right place. He wanted to bring his children to get to know their grandfather, now they are old enough to remember it.

"Charles would have wanted that too. A hug from grandchildren he has not seen since June 2022. But this is not a normal family. Everything turns on security. It always has," he said.

"Harry lost his court fight over protection in 2025," he said. "He asked for the risk to be reassessed. He learned days out that the answer was no. A father who then refuses to expose his children is doing what most fathers would do."

The royal expert said: "King Charles asked him, long before he left, whether he had thought it through. Harry believed protection would follow as a matter of course. It did not. The obstacles in his path now flow from the deal he chose in 2020."