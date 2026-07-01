Kensington Palace releases video focusing on Prince William in Edinburgh

Kensington Palace on Wednesday released a video focusing on Prince William as he joined King Charles at the annual Thistle Service at St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh.

The video was posted on the official Instagram account of the Prince and Princess of Wales with the caption, “The Order of the Thistle. Founded in 1687, the Thistle is one of the world’s oldest and most exclusive orders of chivalry, with only 16 knights at any one time. Marking the inverstiture of a new Knight in a day of ceremony, reflection and fellowship.”

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Princess Kate and the couple’s children did not travel to Edinburgh with Prince William as the heir to the throne joined other members of the royal family.

The engagement came on the day that would have been the 65th birthday of his late mother, Princess Diana.

Earlier, the Royal Family’s social media accounts had shared a separate post featuring the ceremony.

Along with multiple photos, a Buckingham Palace statement said, “The King and Queen, joined by The Duke of Rothesay and The Duke of Edinburgh, have attended the Thistle Service at St Giles’ Cathedral. “

It said, “The Most Ancient and Most Noble Order of the Thistle is the greatest order of chivalry in Scotland, recognising sixteen Knights and Ladies with the highest honour in the country. “

The statement added, “The King is Sovereign of the Order and appointments are made in recognition of men and women who have contributed significantly to national life.”