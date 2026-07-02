Prince William wants to make best out of ‘important’ summer with family

Prince William has decided to have a quiet summer alongside his family this year.

The Prince of Wales, who has no interest in meeting his younger brother, Prince Harry, this summer, is eager to spend time with wive Kate Middleton and their children.

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Royal expert Charlotte Griffith stadium mail that Prince William wants some private time as his eldest son, Prince George, starts boarding school at Eton.

“William wants to hunker down with the kids,” says the expert before adding, “it’s a really important summer for the Wales family.”

“He just really likes spending the summer with his children at Anmer Hall,” Griffiths said.

It is also noted that the only thing that can change Prince William’s summer fan plans is if the England football reached final at the World Cup this year.

“I think if England would get to the final, then I’d be very surprised if William didn’t attend,” Emily Nash told Page Six.