Prince William and Prince Harry‘s relationship is at its lowest, says an expert

Royal expert Russell Myers tells ITV: “Make no mistake that their relationship is the worst it's ever been and I see no chance of a reconciliation.

We’ve seen Harry speaking about wanting a reconciliation with his father, and there is a willingness from both sides to fix their relationship.”

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He continued: “William, Catherine and other members of the Royal Family feel deeply hurt by everything Harry has said in the past about the Firm.”

Russell said: “William teaches the children that this is what life is like outside the Palace walls for so many people, and what their homelessness work is like.”

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie.

The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television.

Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.