Meghan Markle warned King Charles’ love is not ‘weakness’

Meghan Markle is warned not to take Charles Olive branch as a mistake.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is accompanying Prince Harry to the UK this month, is told not to taking Charles generosity for granted.

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This comes as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are offered a royal residence to live in during their brief time in London this month. The couple is set to bring their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibrt, along side of them.

A source tells Closer: “Charles has gone above and beyond to make this visit happen, but nobody should mistake that for blind trust. The reality is that he's taking a huge chance and he knows it. He's made it very clear to Harry that there cannot be any drama or any hint that this trip is being used for personal gain.”

This comes as Daily Mail’s Richard Eden has revealed that Meghan is waiting to work on her second six-month extension to complete her application by the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO)

A legal document with the extension says: "Applicant's second request for Extension of Time to File a Statement of Use has been granted. Applicant must continue to file extension requests every six months... until a Statement of Use is filed, or the USPTO will abandon the application."