Princess Diana was ‘misinterpreted’ during final days, says insider

Princess Diana was widely misunderstood by her own people, says an insider.

The Princess of Wales, who passed away on a car accident in Paris 1997, was taken for granted due to her kindness and compassion,

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Former Royal butler, Paul Burrell, tells the Motivational Speakers Agency: “I find the princess in these times being misrepresented, misinterpreted and misunderstood because all she wanted to be was a humanitarian. She wanted to travel the world and shine her light on people who had been forgotten. That's all she wanted to do.”

“She could have sat back inside a palace, worn fabulous clothes and jewels and done nothing,” Burrell adds. “But she didn't. She used her profile to help other people.”

The butler then touched upon Diana‘s love life, noting that her love affair with Dr Husnat was real while her last boyfriend, Dodi Al Fayed. Wa skids a distraction.

“Hasnut Khan was the love of her life,” he says. “Dodi was a distraction. She met with Dodi and that path led to disaster.”