Prince Harry still ‘craves’ protection as UK trip turns uncertain
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are confused as decision to come back to the UK becomes uncertain
Prince Harry may have taken decision in haste as his final UK return looms.
The Duke of Sussex, who earlier announced to bring wife Meghan Markle and their kids to England in order to mark one year countdown of Invictus Games, has changed plans.
This comes as the Home Office reviews decision to give Prince Harry taxpayer funded security.
Speaking about the Prince, editor Russell Myers said on Loose Women: “Harry has jumped the gun it looks like, because he thought he was going to be afforded this protection which he so craves, and yet what has happened is he put out a statement saying the whole family was coming to the UK, and then had to row back on it.”
“Harry is the son of the King, a former British soldier, and there have been threats against him and his family.”
“It is difficult to understand how the proportionality of the current arrangements can credibly be maintained without that independent assessment,” he added.
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