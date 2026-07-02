Friends reveal Prince Harry sees threats everywhere: ‘Emotionally exhausting’

The close friends of Prince Harry have revealed that the Duke sees ‘threats everywhere’ as his daily life is governed by ‘elaborate security rituals.’

Speaking to the Rob Shuter, the friends of the Duke say, “Harry sees threats everywhere.

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“The court decision didn’t just disappoint him—it confirmed what he already believed: that no one else is going to keep his family safe.”

The close insiders went on claiming that the daily life of King Charles younger son has become governed by elaborate security rituals.

The homes and hotel rooms are swept for listening devices before he settles in, the insider said before Harry’s return to Britain in few days.

Archie and Lilibet doting father frequently changes phone numbers, limits who can contact him directly, and insists that his movements remain known to only a tiny circle of trusted aides, the sources further said.

Another close insider said, “Security isn’t just a priority anymore—it’s an obsession.”

Every plan by Prince Harry starts with the ‘worst-case scenario’, the friend continued.

The Duke assumes someone is watching, someone is listening, or someone knows where he is.

The sources also explained the reason behind all such insecurity saying they worry that years of family conflict, legal battles, and relentless media attention have left him trapped in a constant state of hypervigilance.

Those close to Harry wants the Duke to find some peace, the source said adding, “Being careful is understandable, but living as though every day brings a new threat is emotionally exhausting”.

Friends hope Harry can eventually let his guard down before fear completely takes over, the expert writes for his Naughty But Nice substack.