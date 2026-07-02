Kate Middleton makes last-ditch plea to Prince William as Harry heads to UK

Kate Middleton is trying to ease the tension within the royal family.

On Wednesday, an insider spilled to Us Weekly that the Princess of Wales is encouraging Prince William to meet Prince Harry when he visits the UK from California.

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“At this time, William is not planning to be there, but things could change. Kate has been trying to convince William to meet with Harry, Meghan, and the kids,” the source claimed.

The confidant further said, "She is interested in seeing the kids, as well. These opportunities to see Archie and Lilibet haven’t happened before, so when they found out they were coming, it was a shock. They are trying to make this work because the opportunities are so limited.”

As per a tipster, Kate “is hoping that William will show up, but she will respect his decision.”

The insider further told the publication that William will not meet with his brother unless he’s ready.

“This is not on William’s timeline, it’s on Harry’s,” a tipster explained. “They also weren’t expecting Harry to come to the U.K. with Meghan and the kids, so he’s been hesitant. If he is not ready yet, a reunion won’t happen.”

However, King Charles is keen to meet Harry and Meghan.

“The King is realistic about the challenges of rebuilding the relationship and knows it is going to take time,” the source said.

“[Queen] Camilla has been very supportive of the efforts to improve the relationship. There is definitely excitement, and Charles is also optimistic about this. He’s hoping it’s the first step toward repairing the relationship between Harry and William, as well,” added the insider.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expected to visit the UK with their children later this month.