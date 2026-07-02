'Next Gen NYC' star Ava Dash sets record straight on Kyle Cooke dating rumors

Next Gen NYC star Ava Dash has shut down the rumor that she is in a relationship with 'Summer House' alum Kyle Cooke.

“We have gotten really close in the past couple months,” the 26-year-old reality star told Us Weekly on Wednesday. “We have the same friend group. A lot of my best friends are also his best friends, so we’ve just been having fun.”

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“We went to Coachella together, and, like, Carl [Radke]’s the sweetest guy. He was at Palm Tree this past weekend, and we just … we’ve all gotten so close, so yeah, we’re just having fun,” added Ava.

When asked whether she wanted to confirm or deny the dating speculation, the model responded, “What happens in the Hamptons stays in the Hamptons, for now.”

Speculation about Ava and Kyle dating began to circulate when the two were seen chatting at the Palm Tree Music Festival in Southampton, New York, on June 27.

It is worth mentioning that Kyle was previously married to Amanda Batula from 2021 to 2026.

“After much reflection, we have mutually and amicably decided to part ways as a couple. We share this with a heavy heart and kindly ask for your grace and support while we focus on our personal growth and healing,” the exes shared in January.

“It feels ironic to ask for privacy during this time since we’ve always tried to be open and honest about our relationship, but your kindness and respect will go a long way as we try to navigate our next chapter,” they added.