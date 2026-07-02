Karlie Kloss shares rare insights into her relationship with Trump family

Karlie Kloss has revealed that she has never met U.S. President Donald Trump despite their family ties.

For those unversed, the 33-year-old model has been married to Joshua Kushner since 2018 - the brother of Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

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In a new interview with Bloomberg Originals, Karlie confirmed that "I have never met President Trump."

When asked how she navigates the challenges of being part of a high-profile family, Karlie responded, "I know who I am.”

“I know the values that guide my life, and the issues that I care about. I haven't lost sight of who I am. But also, it's my husband's family,” she explained.

The American supermodel then revealed that she doesn't support Trump's Republican party as she's a Democrat voter.

"We're sitting here in St. Louis which is a blue dot in a red state. Since as long as I can remember, I've always been exposed to a lot of different political points of view. I think that trained me for my life,” said Katie.

"I'm a Democrat. I think it's possible to have relationships with people you politically don't align with. This country has always been a place for dialogue. We have to be able to talk to each other,” she added.