Drake heads to classroom but not to take classes: Here’s why

Drake, a rap icon, is officially heading to university, but not as a student, rather as a course.

According to HotNewHipHop, Concordia University in Montreal is launching a new course focused on the Toronto rapper.

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It is titled Hip Hop: Past/Present/Future – Drake: Media, Myth and Manhood.

In the course, the students will explore Drizzy's career, gain insight into his billion-dollar OVO brand, and break down his relationship with other artists in the industry and the power struggles between rappers.

However, as professors will weigh in on Drake academically next semester, one rapper – away from studies – wants the 5-time Grammy winner to pick up her phone.

Her name is Yung Miami.

At the 2026 BET Awards, the Florida rapper told Complex that she is keen to collaborate with Drake.

"You've got to stay tuned for that, but I really want Drake," she said. "Champagne Papi. Iceman. I want Iceman!"

“Pick up the phone,” Miami joked.

It has been the latest attempt by the Spend Dat hitmaker to get Drake to collaborate with her.

Earlier on Cam Newton’s Funky Friday podcast, Miami shared that she once texted the One Dance hitmaker on social media and asked him to do a remix of her track Take Me to Chanel.

Drake, in response, just liked the message.