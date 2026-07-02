Chloe Bailey makes honest confession about comparisons with ‘Little Mermaid’ star Halle

Chloe Bailey has finally broken her silence on being pitted against her sister Halle Berry after they rose to fame.

During her July 1 appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Chloe, 28, admitted that she and her singer and actress sister have different liking when it comes to music and being compared on that "hurt" them.

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Recalling their first cover as musical duo Chloe x Halle, Chloe said, "After 'Best Thing I Never Had' came out, our very first cover, we got posted on World Star."

"World Star... lethal," she remarked.

Chloe went on to explain, "I think that was the very first time. But like, the thing that people don't realize with sis and I is that we are so different.

"She grew up loving jazz. She'll still do jazz, neo soul, the vibes.

"Me? I love pop, locking, drop it, the heavy drums... That's the beauty of Chloe and Halle."

And the criticism from people affected them, Chloe said, "It hurt us sometimes when we'd see certain comments. We'd talk to each other like, 'Oh my gosh. Is this true about me?'

However, Chloe added that both the sisters ignore the negative comments and instead hype each other whenever they come across a situation like this.

"We'd be like, 'No it's not.' We'd have to uplift each other," she said of her 26-year-old sister. "That's the beauty of us. We're like fire and water."

This came after Chloe told People in an April interview at the screening of Halle's You, Me & Tuscany rom-com that she and her "sis" are "each other's safety blanket."