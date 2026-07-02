Country music star battling cancer opens up about personal struggles

Country music star Jillian Cardarelli recently revealed that she has started treatment for breast cancer.

The singer shared photos from her hospital bed on Instagram and provided an update.

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“The first big step is behind me,” she wrote. “Now it’s time to heal while we wait for the next step in my treatment plan. Thank you to the incredible team at Dana-Farber for your kindness, compassion, and support throughout such a challenging and stressful process. I’m truly so grateful to be in your care.”

“Thank you to everyone who has prayed for me, checked in, and lifted me up,” she added. “One day at a time. As always … #CheckYourGirls.”

The 33-year-old first shared the news of her diagnosis and revealed some of the symptoms that she had with PEOPLE Magazine and then followed it up with a post on social media.

“If breast cancer can happen to an otherwise healthy young woman with no family history of breast cancer, negative genetic testing, and 7 years before routine screening is recommended, it can happen to anyone,” Cardarelli wrote on Instagram.

“My hope is sharing this journey encourages other young women to get familiar with their bodies, trust their instincts, advocate for themselves, and never ignore something if it feels off. While this diagnosis has challenged me in every way imaginable, it has never shaken my faith. I don’t have all the answers yet, and I know the road ahead will continue to evolve, but I’m taking it one step at a time and trusting God. Through it all, I still wake up every day grateful for the gift of another day,” she further penned.

“You know your body better than anyone,” the artist added. “Trust your instincts and remember: you are the CEO of your own health.”

Cardarelli also told PEOPLE that she was diagnosed with stage 2 invasive ductal carcinoma in May.

“I’ve had areas in my breasts that have been diagnosed with dense fibrous tissue since I was 25 years old that I’ve been getting looked at by ultrasound a couple of times, but nothing was ever seen,” she told the outlet. “But then, I felt something a little different to me. I knew my body. I was a little more tired.”

She said that shortly afterward she felt a lump in her breast and had it examined, saying, “I mean, it was shocking, but I knew something in my body was different.”

“I feel fear and sadness. I’m like, why did this happen? I do not fit the profile of somebody that should get cancer at 33 years old. So yes, there’s a little bit of anger there. But I’m not angry at God. I’m leaning on Him more than ever,” Jillian Cardarelli said of her struggle.