Michelle Obama shares the movie she watches again and again

Michelle Obama has revealed that her favorite movie of all time is the 2003 Christmas comedy Elf.

The former First Lady, 62, shared the surprising choice during the latest episode of her podcast, IMO with Michelle Obama & Craig Robinson, which featured actor Will Ferrell.

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In an Instagram post, Obama revealed she was excited to speak with Ferrell, who played Buddy the Elf in the popular holiday film.

"When I tell people Elf is my favorite movie of all time, I'm not joking," she wrote.

During the podcast, Obama said Elf is the only movie she watches over and over again.

"It is my favorite movie of all time. I don't usually watch movies again, but this one makes me laugh every time," she said.

The mom-of-two added that she often asks other people to watch it with her because she enjoys sharing her favorite moments.

Ferrell also spoke about making the film. He said he left Saturday Night Live in 2002 and soon began working on Elf. He explained that the original script needed a lot of work, so it was rewritten before filming.

"I left, I'd been there seven years and you know, you always, you know you have to leave at some point," Ferrell said, adding "And it just felt like I'd had enough momentum, but it's not like I had a stack of scripts waiting for me.

"But we were developing this one movie about a human who was raised by elves at the North Pole, and it was an amazing concept, but it needed a lot of work. And so we kind of rewrote the whole thing."

He continued, "But it's such an interesting thing to have become what it's become... I had no idea that we had like lightning in a bottle, but we did."

Looking back, Ferrell said he never expected the movie to become such a big success.

Released in 2003, Elf tells the story of Buddy, a human who is raised by elves at the North Pole before travelling to New York City to meet his biological father.