Kanye West beats exhaustion with insane work ethic leaves fans speechless

Since last week, Kanye West, at the age of 49, has displayed a stunning work ethic that has left his fanbase in awe.

It began in Tampa Bay. There, the rap icon delivered back-to-back performances at two shows.

Advertisement

They were hit despite heavy criticism prior to the concerts over the Donda hitmaker’s past controversies.

Yet, the Grammy winner’s fans in bulk attended Raymond James Stadium shows.

From there, he went on a globe-trotting marathon: a tiring 16-hour journey to Versailles, France.

According to Page Six, Ye’s immediate travel was due to a special celebration.

It was about his birthday – which was on June 8 – at the Château de Versailles. But the Chicago rapper didn’t stop there.

Instead, he flew back to Los Angeles and stunned rapper Don Toliver’s fans by making a surprise entry at his Octane Tour.

Concertgoers at Crypto.com Arena erupted while watching West alongside Toliver and Travis Scott.

Despite the grueling travel schedule, West apparently has no plan to slow down. The rap star's upcoming concert is locked at the Alamodome in San Antonio on July 4.

Though Ye will not have a second date for the show in San Antonio.

San Antonio Current reported that the rapper’s promoter had been given the option to add a second show on July 5. But the deadline to request an additional date has expired, meaning Ye will not get a second show in the city.