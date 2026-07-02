Gracie Abrams' new haircut goes viral as she opens up about privilege

Gracie Abrams' new pixie haircut during a podcast interview has sparked opinions across social media.

The 26-year-old singer recently appeared on The New York Times' Popcast, where she spoke about being labelled a "nepo baby" because her father, filmmaker J.J. Abrams, is a well-known director and producer.

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However, many people online focused more on her hairstyle than the interview itself, sharing jokes about her new look.

"Why is she always cutting her hair like she’s an orphan from 1820 who was sold to a farmhouse," one troll remarked on X.

Another X user jokingly asked, "is her hair like that because Paul Mescal is making her cosplay John Lennon for method acting purposes."

This went on as one observer quipped that she was looking "like the first lady of north korea," while another said, "gracie abrams youre so talented pls dont go bald (which is a very real possibility with how her hair keeps getting shorter and shorter)."

Others did defend Abrams, saying the hairstyle suits her well. "Not many people have the face card to look good even with that haircut, if you've got it you gotta show it off," someone wrote online.

Another person also noted that her "short hair looks SO good on her though! not everyone can rock it but she has the perfect gorgeous face for it and she knows it."

The singer has been wearing shorter hairstyles over the past year. Earlier this year, she changed from a bob to a pixie cut.

Speaking on Vogue's The Run-Through podcast last month, Abrams said she enjoys having short hair because it is simple and easy to manage. She said her hairstyle was inspired by stars including Winona Ryder, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Chloë Sevigny.

In an earlier interview with Harper's Bazaar UK, Abrams said cutting her hair made her feel lighter and more like herself. Although she sometimes misses having long hair, she said she feels most comfortable and confident with her current look.