Nancy Guthrie case takes dramatic turn after FBI issues statement on ransom notes

A new twist arrived in the case of Nancy Guthrie, who has been missing for months, and her presumed captors continue to elude investigators.

It is about the ransom notes that the authorities received during the investigation.

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There are at least three in number, where kidnappers demanded money for the 84-year-old's return.

Earlier, Reuters, quoting multiple unnamed FBI officials, reported that the federal agency deemed the letters fake.

But now the FBI itself is pushing back against the report, stating that not all notes can be dismissed as inauthentic.

“The FBI and its task force partners have received several ransom notes over the course of this investigation,” the statement read.

The agency noted that some demands were found to be fake. “Some have been deemed to be extortion attempts without legitimacy.”

Yet, the FBI insisted other letters could be genuine. “Other ransom demands may potentially be legitimate and are still being investigated as such.”

“This case continues to be investigated as a kidnapping for ransom case. The FBI has and will continue to offer all assistance possible in the investigation – however, local authorities remain the lead,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, Nancy’s disappearance from her home near Tucson, Arizona, has marked five months.