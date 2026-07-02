Clint Black hospitalized, Philadelphia show cancelled

Country singer Clint Black has cancelled his upcoming concert in Philadelphia after being admitted to hospital with a medical emergency.

A statement shared on Black's official Instagram account said his July 3 performance at Pearl River Resort Casino had been cancelled.

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The cancellation occured as the 64-year-old singer was admitted to hospital on Sunday after developing an infection in his tonsils. He is receiving intravenous antibiotics as part of his treatment.

The statement said Black is recovering well and is expected to make a full recovery. He is also expected to leave the hospital later this week.

Black and his management team apologised to fans for the cancellation. They confirmed that everyone who bought tickets will receive a full refund through their original place of purchase.

At the moment, his next concert is still scheduled for July 9 in Minden, Nevada. His Black on the Blacktop Tour is expected to continue until November.

Earlier this year, Black released his memoir, Killin' Time: My Life and Music. In the book, he writes about both the difficult and happy moments in his life. He shares stories about losing pregnancies with his wife, Lisa Hartman Black, the death of his father, his music career and the birth of their daughter, Lily.

Speaking about the memoir in a recent interview, Black said his life has included many challenges, but he has continued to work hard and keep moving forward.