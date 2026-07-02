'KPop Demon Hunters' star Arden Cho ties knot with surgeon fiance

KPop Demon Hunters' Arden Cho has officially begun a new chapter in life as a married woman.

The 40-year-old Teen Wolf star revealed to Vogue that she tied the knot with Christopher Lee on Saturday, June 27, at Villa Cora in Florence, Italy.

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Arden gushed over the 'magical' wedding venue, which holds a special place in Arden's heart as it is where she decided that Christopher was her person.

She told the outlet, “We fell in love with Florence and wanted the weekend to feel like a beautiful vacation where everyone could slow down, celebrate, and make memories together."

Adrien continued, “Italy is special to us, not only because of the food and culture, but because this is where I decided he was my person. It became less about the event itself and more about bringing all of our favorite people together in one magical place.”

The wedding which began with the "perfect" planning, went through some ups and downs as Adrien revealed that they ended up facing a few issues ahead of their nuptials like missing their four luggage bags on their way to Italy.

However, the couple managed to overcome the mishaps as Christopher shared, “We learned that even when things don’t go according to plan, we can face them together—with the love and support of the people around us—and still end up with something even more beautiful than we imagined.”

On their big day, Adrien revealed that she walked the aisle in a custom Vera Wang dress and for the reception, she changed into a custom Edan Aharon dress.

“It was my couture princess moment for our first dance and reception,” she gushed.

For those unversed, Arden and Christopher got engaged in March 2025 after they met via dating app.