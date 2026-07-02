Sadie Sink talks about her 'secret' Spider-Man role

Sadie Sink says she was surprised by how big the Marvel world is after joining the new Spider-Man movie.

The 24-year-old actress is joining the Marvel world with Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Avengers: Secret Wars. In a new interview, she said she knew Marvel was popular, but she was still surprised by how big the fan following is.

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"I knew that Marvel was a big deal and had a big brand, especially Spider-Man," she tols Nylon in a recent interview. "I know there’s a huge fan base, but it feels really big. I think these blockbuster movies are a whole different beast."

Sink also praised her co-star Tom Holland for helping her feel comfortable on set.

"It was interesting stepping into that space and being a little bit of an outsider in that way, but he could not have been more welcoming, and just the whole crew in general. He was just so relaxed and open, and I felt very at ease," she further told the magazine.

Marvel has not revealed which character Sadie is playing. However, she said keeping the secret has not been difficult. She joked that people simply need to avoid sharing the secret.

"You just don’t share the secret, it’s not that hard," she said, but also admitted “there’s some truth” to the rumours about her character.

Sadie also admitted that some online rumours about her role may have been partly true. She said fans started guessing she would be in the new Spider-Man movie before she was officially cast.

Meanwhile, Holland recently thanked the crew of Spider-Man: Brand New Day and called it the most creatively satisfying movie he has worked on. He said he enjoyed working with the team and was grateful for their hard work and support.

The film also stars Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo.