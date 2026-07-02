Travis Kelce's former stylist makes predictions about upcoming wedding look

A designer who once worked with Travis Kelce believes the NFL star may give a small tribute to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in his wedding outfit.

Tom Marchitelli, who designed suits for Kelce for several years, shared his thoughts in a recent interview.

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His guess is that Kelce, 36, could wear a tuxedo similar to the one he wore when he joined Swift on stage during her Eras Tour concert at Wembley Stadium in London in 2024.

"I thought that looked pretty awesome on him and white tie is the highest form of dressing for a man. I think that's an incredible look," Marchitelli told People ahead of the couple's rumored Fourth of July weekend wedding.

Marchitelli said the look could include a long tuxedo jacket, a top hat, a white shirt, a white vest and a white bow tie. He also said Kelce could add small details such as special pins or a vest chain.

"Long coattails, a top hat and then white tie attire — a white vest, also known as a waistcoat, a white shirt and a white bow tie," he predicted of what Kelce could wear for the ceremony. "There are many different variations you can do of that."

"He could do that coattails look with a pattern or a black on black print," he added. "Adding diamond lapel pins and other accessories. He could have a chain wallet or a vest chain. There are many ways he could do that differently, but I think that's on the table for sure."

Marchitelli added what more could be expected of Kelce's potential classic wedding look, particularly a custom-made suit by Louis Vuitton for the ceremony.

"I think he's going to wear bespoke Louis Vuitton. That is 100% my prediction," he shared at another point during the interview.

"I know that a wedding of this magnitude has all the major fashion houses in Paris and Italy battling out to see who can have their designer label on him," he added.

Marchitelli also noted that many top fashion brands would want to dress Kelce for such a high-profile wedding.

Marchitelli first started working with Kelce in 2016 after the two connected through social media. He designed many of the football player's suits for games, red carpets and other events over the next five years.

Marchitelli also noted that although Kelce's style has changed over the years, the NFL star is confident wearing many different looks.

"He's kind of all over the place with his style on carpets and for major events because honestly, he knows that he looks good in anything. He just has so much aura, swag and confidence," Marchitelli said of the three-time Super Bowl champion.

The designer also expects Kelce to change outfits several times during the wedding celebrations, with separate looks for the ceremony, reception and after-party.

"I think we'll see his edginess come out with wardrobe changes. I expect him to be in a minimum of three outfits. I wouldn't be surprised if he changes every hour," he predicts.

Swift, also 36, and Kelce have not confirmed reports about their wedding plans.