Judge dismisses Taylor Frankie Paul's ex Tate's restraining order request: Here's why

Judge dismisses Taylor Frankie Paul ex Tate's restraining order request: Here's why

Taylor Frankie Paul can take a sigh of relief as the court ruled in her favor after her ex-husband Tate Paul filed a petition against her.

On June 30, Tate requested the court to give him a temporary restraining order against Taylor and asked to change their custody agreement by making him the sole guardian of their daughter and son.

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However, a Utah judge has rejected Tate's petition just a day after he filed it.

It is unclear why Tate filed the case in the first place but the reason behind the denial of the temporary restraining order was revealed by Commissioner Kim Luhn to People.

He said Tate's allegations were “based upon inadmissible hearsay, without any corroborating evidence.”

The commissioner also noted that “many of the concerns, like the children not doing well in school and expressing sadness, will require ongoing attention not remedied with an emergency order changing custody.”

In addition, Tate reasoned the request to amend the child custody agreement and to modify other terms of their 2022 divorce by alleging that his kids were “in immediate danger” with Taylor.

But according to the judge's ruling Tate's claim of his children being in danger is "contrary" to what Taylor shared with the court that he himself asked Taylor to look after kids as he went on a seven-day long Iceland getaway in June.

The same day when Tate filed the case a source told TMZ that Tate filed after Taylor's ex Dakota Mortensen allegedly told Tate "lies about her."

Tate's filing came as a surprise because back in June he commented that his and Taylor's co-parenting relationship had been "peaceful" over the past years.