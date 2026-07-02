Lil Wayne apologizes to fans after skipping his own concert

Lil Wayne apologized to his fans after failing to appear at his own concert.

For those unversed, the 43-year-old rapper was scheduled to perform on Tuesday in Bangor, Maine.

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After 2 Chainz wrapped up his opening set at the Main Saving Amphitheater, the crowd waited for quite some time before the announcement was made that Lil would not be appearing, and the show was over.

This shocking’s announcement erupts anger in fans.

Well, I came here for Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz, and it was the most terrible experience. We drove over six hours to be here,” concertgoer Rita Sack told outlet local station Wabi.

“Never mind the money. It’s like, moments in life and that was going to be a moment,” continued Rita. “[My friend] left her six-month baby for the first time. Like, it’s people’s time. Just don’t waste people’s time.”

“We paid for Lil Wayne. The least you can do is come out for a minute, apologize, you know?” she added. “Like, just take the moment and be like, ‘Hey guys, sorry, not feeling it, feeling a little sick.'”

On Wednesday evening, after remaining silent for nearly a day following his failure to appear at the show, Lil Wayne apologized to his fans and said the show had been rescheduled for July 28.

“My Maine fans I’m so sorry… The show is being rescheduled to July 28. Please hold on to your tickets, they will be honored for the rescheduled date,” he penned on his Instagram Stories.

“I ain’t shit without you I can’t wait to come back and give you the show you deserve,” added the Lollipop crooner.