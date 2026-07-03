Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce secretly tied the knot around friends, insider reveals

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have already said their wedding vows, it is reported.

The 36-year-old songstress has secretly said ‘I do’ around closed ones with the NBA star.

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It is reported that more than 1,000 friends and family will gather for the celebrations at MSG on Friday after a rehearsal dinner for 100 people on Thursday.

“They are already married,” one source tells Page Six.

Despite their inner circles and families keeping tight-lipped about the wedding planning procedure, the exact schedule for their 10-hour long ceremony has been reportedly leaked by sources.

According to insiders, guests will be welcomed at Madison Square Garden at 3:30 p.m., and the cocktail hour will begin at 4 p.m. on the sixth-floor concourse, as reported by Page Six.

The main ceremony will then ensue at 5:30 p.m. on the arena floor, and the reception will reportedly begin at 6:30 p.m. and go on till 2:00 a.m.

Swift and Kelce’s 3 July ceremony will follow an intimate rehearsal dinner with 100 guests at Infosys Theatre.

Although the very-public venue has been fully covered by security ahead of the wedding this week, Swift and Kelce’s staff members were spotted outside bringing in boxes labelled as “Garden Party.”