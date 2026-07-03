Princess Diana heartbroken as grandchildren are on ‘other side of Atlantic’
Prince says Diana would not be happy as her sons’ rift deepens
Princess Diana would be unhappy because of the rift between her sons.
The former Princesses of Wales, passed away in a car accident in 1997, would be upset as both her sons Prince William and Prince Harry are not speaking to each other.
Royal expert Jennie Bond, who often met Diana during social gatherings, speaks about one such event where she spoke to the late Royal about her sons
She said, “As we chatted, we were surrounded by photographs of William and Harry, and she was immensely proud of them. So I’m sure she’d be distraught by the rift between them. Diana would undoubtedly have done her very best to broker peace between her warring sons. If anyone could sort things out, it would have been Diana."
“I think she would have understood both their points of view. After all, she’d considered moving to the USA herself, but she also believed strongly in the monarchy and loyalty to the Crown. I think she would have appealed to William and Harry to find a way to forgive, if not forget,” noted the expert.
“And she would have been absolutely torn if she had grandchildren on either side of the Atlantic. I think she would have relished being a hands-on Granny and would have wanted to scoop up her grandchildren and “shower them with love” just as she had with her sons.”
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