Details of Sarah Ferguson's emotional reunion with Eugenie, Beatrice in Austria come to light

Sarah Ferguson has pleaded with her daughters to help her out of what has become a 'nightmare' situation

The royal insiders have disclosed details of Sarah Ferguson’s emotional reunion with her daughters Princess Eugenie and Beatrice in Austria.

The sources told the Closer, when the York sisters saw their mother in Austria it was “incredibly emotional.”

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The close confidant also disclosed that Sarah has pleaded with her daughters to help her out of what has become a ‘nightmare’ situation.

“Sarah didn’t even try to hide how desperate the situation has become,” the insider said and added “The money’s running out, the credit cards are at the limit, and so far Andrew has had no luck securing any sort of extra help from Charles for her.”

The sources went on saying Sarah is convinced Eugenie and Beatrice are the only ones she can turn to. “She’s putting a lot of pressure on them to rescue her from this nightmare.’

However, the insiders have revealed that the York sisters have found themselves in a difficult situation following their mother Sarah’s shocking demands.

The spy added, ‘Beatrice and Eugenie are in an absolutely terrible position because at the end of the day and for all her faults and flaws, Sarah is still their mother and they love her and worry about her.”

On the other hands, the royal insiders have claimed that Andrew feels his daughters Princess Eugenie and Beatrice instead of being ‘grateful’ they are “stabbing him in the back”.